Gibraltar U19 to face Kosovo on Friday

Gibraltar U19s face Kosovo this Friday, just days after taking on hosts Turkey in the first round of Group B matches in the U19 European Championship qualifiers.

Gibraltar suffered a 7-0 defeat against Turkey on Tuesday. Karandeniz’s brace, scored within seven minutes of each other in the 33rd and 40th minutes, opened the gateway for Turkey. A further five goals in the second half sealed Gibraltar’s first defeat of the campaign.

Kosovo began their group campaign with a draw against Armenia. They scored first through Mehmeti, who was later sent off during the match.

Gibraltar also saw a player sent off in their match against Turkey, forcing them to play the final thirty minutes with just ten men on the field. The last three goals came after the sending