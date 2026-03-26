Gibraltar Under 21s to take on Bulgaria this Friday at Europa

Gibraltar’s U21s take on Bulgaria tomorrow, Friday 27th, in a match that has largely gone under the radar as attention focuses on the senior team’s Nations League play-offs against Latvia.

The Under-21s head into their encounter with Bulgaria — kick-off 7pm at the Europa Sports Stadium — having lost their last six Group B matches.

Gibraltar U21 last faced Bulgaria on September 5, with the latter winning their home tie 3-0. Despite the result, Gibraltar performed well, particularly considering the lack of minutes many players had under their belts at the time. Their early group performances also included a respectable display against Czechia that same week, where they lost 2-1 at Europa against what are now the group’s runners-up.

However, Gibraltar’s campaign took a downturn in October, when they conceded twelve goals against Scotland during a disastrous period for the Under-21s. Their next match saw them concede a further eleven goals against group leaders Portugal.

Shaking off the 33-goal nightmare of October, the Under-21s managed to hold Scotland at Europa, conceding just twice, although they were still unable to find the net themselves.

Just three days later, further defensive improvement was evident as Gibraltar went down by a solitary goal to Azerbaijan.

Having steadied themselves after those heavy defeats, Gibraltar will now look to maintain that momentum as they face Bulgaria, before taking on Czechia on March 31. Both opponents will be targeting maximum points, with the battle for the top four spots in the group finely balanced — just three points separate first and second, and the same margin divides second and fourth. Bulgaria, meanwhile, sit with a goal difference of zero, having struggled to make an impact in front of goal.

Gibraltar, with just one goal in six matches, will be aiming to improve their attacking record. Finding the net would provide a morale boost and signal continued progress following October’s difficulties, which have overshadowed what have otherwise been competitive performances — albeit without points to show for them.

This comes during a transitional period for the Under-21s, impacted by the senior team’s evolution, with a number of players stepping up to the full squad and forcing a reshaping at youth level.