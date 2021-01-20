Govt to mark Commodore Creighton’s bravery with Medallion of Honour

The Gibraltar Government has proposed a posthumous Gibraltar Medallion of Honour should be bestowed on Rear Admiral Sir Kenelm Creighton KBE CVO who protected Gibraltarians during the World War II evacuation.

Commodore Creighton (1883-1963) is etched in local history as he bid to protect 13,000 Gibraltarian evacuees in French Morocco who boarded ships at gun point.

He had defied orders and returned thousands of Gibraltarians safely to their homes, and now over 80 years later his bravery is being remembered.

In May and June 1940 the mass evacuation of over 13,000 women, children, elderly and infirm Gibraltarians to French Morocco took place.

But the collapse of France in July and the sinking of the French fleet in Algeria by the UK Royal Navy in order to prevent the vessels from falling into enemy hands meant Gibraltarians could no longer stay in French Morocco.

The French authorities retaliated with air raids against Gibraltar and by forcing its civilian population out of French Morocco.

Commodore Creighton was in command of a convoy of 15 freighters that disembarked 15,000 French troops in Casablanca after the fall of France.

He first resisted the demands of the French Admiral at Casablanca to immediately board the Gibraltarians arguing that the ships needed to be prepared to accommodate thousands of civilians, of which many were elderly.

The Vichy Admiral refused the request and threatened to arrest the Commodore and the entire convoy unless the evacuees boarded the vessels and left.

After some time the Gibraltarian evacuees were herded on board at gunpoint without allowing time for the vessels to be properly cleaned and victualled.

Commodore Creighton was ordered by his superiors to set sail for the United Kingdom – an ordered he defied.

Given the very poor conditions in the freighters, Commodore Creighton set sail for Gibraltar instead.

He insisted to his superiors that the ships had to be properly refurbished for the transport of thousands of civilians.

This action angered his superiors in London and Gibraltar but eventually the evacuees were allowed to disembark and return to their homes while the necessary refurbishment took place.

In a press statement, the Government said his support for the people of Gibraltar should be commemorated in two ways.

First, the Government will propose to the Gibraltar Parliament the award of the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour posthumously and secondly a plaque to mark his actions will be placed at the Evacuation Memorial in the Waterport roundabout.

The plaque will read: “In gratitude – Rear Admiral Sir Kenelm Creighton KBE CVO (1883-1963) who in July 1940 assisted the people of Gibraltar in their hour of need.”

Gibraltar House in London been in touch with close family members of Rear Admiral Creighton, who have been located in Australia.

“They were delighted to hear the news and will be kept informed of developments going forward,” the Government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said the Government is delighted to honour Commodore Creighton.

“His vivid description of the incident with Gibraltarian evacuees in Casablanca can be read in his autobiography ‘Convoy Commodore’,” Dr Garcia said.

“He stood up for and sympathised with the plight of the people of Gibraltar to the degree that he had to be threatened with arrest by the French and he had no hesitation in defying orders when he judged that following them would have put our people at risk.”

“It takes a brave man to stand up to authority in this way and there is no better time to mark his courageous actions for the benefit of our people.”

“The original intention had been to place the plaque at the evacuation monument last year, on the 80th anniversary of the year in which the events took place.”

“Sadly, this was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other matters so I will present the commemorative plaque shortly.”

“The Government is confident that the placing of the plaque and the posthumous award of a Medallion of Honour will provide Sir Kenelm Creighton with the recognition that his actions deserve.”