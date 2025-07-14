Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Island Games Orkney Athletics heats

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
13th July 2025

On the athletics track, Luka Desoiza competed in the 400m heats and came 4th.

However, he still qualified by time meaning that, while he did not automatically qualify by place, he was fast enough because of his time in the heat compared to other non-qualifiers.

This means he will advance to the semi-finals taking place on Monday evening.

Also on the track was Finley Cant in the 1500m, who came 9th in his heat.

Later in the evening, Paul Funes Fa came in 4th in the 100m men’s heats but, like Luka, still qualified for the semi-final based on his time and not his position.

However, fellow runner Rhys Byrne did not qualify and came in 4th.

