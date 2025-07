Team Gibraltar was represented in the badminton team event on Sunday by Alison Jessen, Kasper Thy Jessen, James Linares, Cielo Mapatac, Joshua Montado, Amber Prescott, Thomas Reidy and Chi Leong Sou.

In group D, they were playing against Menorca, Shetland Islands and Froya.

They lost 4-1 to Menorca, 4-1 to Shetland and the last event of the day for the badminton team against Froya was a win for the Rock with a score of 5-0.