Island Games Orkney Squash

In the men’s singles on Sunday morning, Christian Navas won his game 3-0 against the Cayman Islands, while Thomas Da Silva lost to Guernsey 3-0.

In the afternoon, Mr Navas lost his game against Orkney 3-0 but Ivan Flores Vela won his against Guernsey 3-0.

In the women’s singles on Sunday afternoon, Colleen Devincenzi Clemens lost against Jersey, having won against the Shetland Islands in the morning 3-0.

Teammate Lily Rogers also lost 3-0 against Jersey but won her match against Orkney 3-2.

Victoria Griffin won her game against Saaremaa 3-0 and against the Shetland Islands 3-0.