Island Games Swimming
It was the first day in the pool for the swimmers with Asia Kent making it through the heats to the finals later Monday evening.
Taking 4th place in a time of 32.52. This was in the 50m breaststroke, where in the morning heats she came in 4th but making it through in a time of 32.64.
Her other race of the day was the 100m butterfly where she came in 9th in a time of 1:06.2.
Endurance swimmer Christian Chipolina Chang took on the 1500m race and came in 8th in a time of 17:19.8.
Kayden Galliano also swam the 1500m distance and came in 13th in a time of 18:34.4.
Swimming in the heats was Adam Burns in the 200m butterfly, coming in 11th in a time of 2:24.3. Arianne Mena who swam the 50m breaststroke coming in 21st in a time of 38.12.