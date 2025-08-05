Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

La Línea’s municipal archive

By Guest Contributor
5th August 2025

By MJ Corrales Diving into La Línea’s municipal archive is to journey into the past through documents that explain the life of the city and its relationship with Gibraltar and the border. As the chief archivist, José Martínez, says, “this archive is unique, because it contains documents that are only here because of the existence...

