Malta proves too strong on the day for Gibraltar u16s

Gibraltar started with an early one-point lead from a free throw, but it wasn’t long before Malta responded and took the lead.

In a tight encounter between two sides battling for 8th-9th place in the classification, the lead changed hands several times in the opening minutes. However, the match was more notable for missed opportunities than for scoring.

Having led 9-4 at one stage, Gibraltar were eventually overtaken. They managed to level the score at 13-13 in the final ten seconds of the first quarter, but Malta responded emphatically, taking it to 16-13 by the buzzer.

Malta extended their lead immediately after the start of the second quarter, although Gibraltar fought back to come within a point at 25-24.

The game continued to be defined by slim scoring margins, but Malta were slightly more efficient than Gibraltar during the second quarter. This edge was enough to give them a 37-29 lead at halftime. While Gibraltar showed confidence on the ball and passed well, it was their missed final shots and lack of success in offensive rebounds that allowed Malta to build their advantage.

Malta opened the third quarter by stretching the score to 39-32 before Gibraltar responded. Despite some defensive rebounds and quick counterattacks, Gibraltar’s opponents widened the gap to 43-36.

Although Gibraltar battled hard to close the deficit, the points did not come their way, and Malta continued to extend their lead. The third quarter ended 55-40—a blow to Gibraltar’s confidence at a time when they still believed a comeback was possible.

Malta proved the stronger side in the final quarter, playing with confidence and energy that produced results.

Avoiding unnecessary fouls and maintaining momentum, they steadily increased their lead while disrupting Gibraltar’s rhythm. Malta ultimately secured an 80-53 victory, underlining their growing dominance in the final quarter once they sensed the game was theirs.