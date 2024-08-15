Moroccan teenager entered Gib with forged Schengen Visa, court hears
A Moroccan teenager was permitted entry into Gibraltar after arriving on a ferry from Tangier but was later refused entry into Spain after Spanish border guards detected his Schengen visa was forged, the Juvenile Court heard on Thursday. The 16-year-old faces charges of being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here