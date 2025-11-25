Over 260 of the World's top Junior Darts players competing at Europa Sports Hall

Monday saw the return of the JDC World Darts Championship events to Gibraltar, with a record-breaking turnout.

More than 260 players from 22 nations will be competing in the Junior World Darts Championships, with the main event beginning this Wednesday alongside the Girls World Championships.

The first two days of play were scheduled for the open championships, with the Winmau Junior Open and the Luke Littler Legacy Open taking place.

This five-day showcase of top-level junior darts follows the extension signed in March by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon with the Junior Darts Corporation, ensuring the event continues on the Rock until 2027. The initial five-year agreement came to an end last season.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, welcomed all participants to Gibraltar:

“The JDC events are a real barometer of success for our sports-led tourism policy. Gibraltar will be buzzing all week as a result of the atmosphere created by the competitions. Players are very noticeable as they walk around Gibraltar with their playing shirts on, proudly representing their countries.

No less proud will be our own junior players, who will once again provide us with exciting and successful moments — of this I have no doubt!

“I also think it is extremely important to mention the work of the team at the GSLA and the group of volunteers at the GDA, who I have seen work tirelessly in recent days to ensure that the venue and everything surrounding the competitions is ready and runs smoothly. My personal thanks to them.

“I wish all our visitors well, but I will be biased and send special wishes to our own Team Gibraltar.”

The event will continue until Friday, November 28th, at the Europa Point Sports Complex (Main Hall), with an extensive fixture list that will once again see the hall buzzing.

• Mon 24 Nov – Winmau Junior Open

Registration 9:00 • Play starts 11:00

• Tue 25 Nov – Luke Littler Legacy Open

Registration 9:00 • Play starts 11:00

• Wed 26 Nov – JDC Girls World Championship

Registration 9:00 • Play starts 11:00

• Thu 27 Nov – Junior World Cup (Group Stage)

Registration 9:00 • Play starts 11:00

• Fri 28 Nov – Junior World Cup (Finals Day)

Registration 9:00 • Play starts 11:00

On Monday, organisers were already forced to open the second tier of seating above the main stand after a jam-packed spectator section left many standing. The unprecedented arrival of so many spectators — far beyond expectations and surpassing previous years — was clear to see as players, families, coaches, and friends crowded around the boards and filled the viewing areas.

Alex Nuñez, President of the Gibraltar Darts Association and instrumental in bringing the JDC World Darts Championship to the Rock and keeping it here, welcomed the turnout. Commenting on Monday as players prepared to start the first of the open events, he said: “This is the biggest we have ever had.”

Gibraltar's A team, led by Nico Bado, and the B team, led by Ollie Pratts, took to the stage for their first competitive darts in the Winmau Open. Results were mixed for local players, who faced stiff opposition from across the globe.

The Open was eventually won by Bradley Van Der Velden of the Netherlands.

Gibraltar saw both Ethan Pulham and Joey Andrades finish in the top 64. The remaining Gibraltar players were unable to progress past the top 256, with Jamie Stevenson and Nico Bado placing in the top 256 alongside Jamie Camilleri, Oliver Deacon, Leon Del Agua, Nya Fa, Jyzen Garcia, Aidan Gonzalez, Jay Hendrick, Dilan Hernandez, Ashle Mayanga-Zammi, Keith Medhurst, Alex Robba, Aidan Santos, Kayron Joyce, Shane Martinez, and Colin Torres.

All eyes will now turn to Gibraltar’s next matches, with hopes of positive results in the main World Cup events.