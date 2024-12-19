Parliament approves legislation protecting culture
A Bill requiring the Government to invest in culture by law was passed in Parliament on Wednesday, receiving unanimous support across the house. Prior to the passing the Bill, the Government invested in culture as a matter of policy. But the Gibraltar Culture Bill 2024 now means that any Government in office must do so...
