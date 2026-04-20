Petanque President’s Cup

The Gibraltar Petanque Association hosted its annual President’s Cup, bringing together 14 players for a full day of competitive action.

Played in a two-group format, the tournament delivered a high standard of play, with closely contested matches, impressive shooting, and tactical precision throughout.

Group 1 featured four strong pairings and proved highly competitive from the outset.

Bryan Aykroyd and Albert Chantler emerged as the dominant force, opening their campaign with a 13–7 victory over Chris Edmundson & Annette Pendlebury

They followed this with a convincing 13–6 win against Pat Edmundson and Gill Robinson, before sealing top spot in the group with an emphatic 13–4 triumph over Richard Whitear andPeter Celecia.

Richard Whitear and Peter Celecia delivered a resilient performance, securing a 13–7 win against Pat Edmundson and Gill Robinson and edging a tight encounter with Chris Edmundson and Annette Pendlebury 13–11.

Chris Edmundson and Annette Pendlebury were involved in some of the closest matches of the group, narrowly losing 13–11 to both Richard Whitear and Peter Celecia as well as Pat Edmundson and Gill Robinson.

Pat Edmundson & Gill Robinson, despite a challenging start, demonstrated determination and competitiveness, highlighted by their 13–11 victory over Chris Edmundson and Annette Pendlebury.

Group 2, consisting of three teams, was equally engaging, with all matches closely fought.

Mario Victory and Emily McMahon made a strong start with a 13–6 win over Monty Larcombe & Mandy Briggs, before booking their place in the final with a dramatic 13–12 victory against Graham Smith and Nina Whitting , one of the standout matches of the day.

Graham Smith and Nina Whitting responded well to that narrow defeat, overcoming Monty Larcombe and Mandy Briggs 13–10 to keep the group competitive until the final standings were decided. Monty Larcombe and Mandy Briggs showed commendable spirit throughout, remaining competitive in each of their matches.

The final saw the unbeaten Bryan Aykroyd and Albert Chantler take on Mario Victory & Emily McMahon in a high-quality contest.

Both teams traded ends in a closely fought encounter, but Aykroyd and Chantler’s consistency throughout the day ultimately proved decisive as they secured a 13–10 victory to claim the President’s Cup title.

Bryan Aykroyd and Albert Chantler were crowned champions, with Mario Victory & Emily McMahon finishing as worthy runners-up.

The Gibraltar Petanque Association extends its congratulations to the winners and thanks all participants and spectators for contributing to an excellent day of Petanque.