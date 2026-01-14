Popay Lek beat Lynx as Europa and Bavaria share points

There was no love lost between Bavaria and Europa as the two came face to face once again this past weekend following their earlier clash which had seen the match abandoned after a disturbance between players.

The tensions continued high for this crucial Premier Division encounter with Bavaria taking first bite with two early goals from Ruiz and Clarke.

The first yellow card shown after just three minutes of play.

After numerous fouls, were recorded came Europa’s two goals to level the game.

The first from Sanrusreban followed y a goal from Caravante. Rodriguez was to add a third before half time to put Europa in the lead before Ruiz was to receive a red card reducing Bavaria’s numbers of the field.

The second half saw more fouls accumulated before Bavaria struck back to level the score at 3-3. The match finishing with a 3-3 scoreline.

In other matches on Saturday Saxon were to fall to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Argus.

The big upset arrived on Sunday when Popay Lek were to walk away with a crucial 3-1 victory over Lynx, sending the latter into third place in the table. Inter Gibraltar beating Hercules later with a 7-4 scoreline.