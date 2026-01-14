Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Pulham took Gibraltar Darts Academy Ranking 1

By Stephen Ignacio
14th January 2026

Ethan Pulham continued his successful run in youth darts winning the finals of the Academy Ranking 1 tournament.
The Academy rankings is a pathway for both the World and Europe cup, providing a platform for players to play in the international stage.
Thirty-three players were to sign up for the Ranking 1 with some new faces making it into the latter rounds highlighting the continued work taking place behind the scenes as the Gibraltar Darts Association continues developing youngsters from it grassroots levels.
Ethan Pulham and Nico Bado were among the semi-finalists but it was youngster Colin Torres who was to shine through to reach the final, knocking out Bado on the way.
Meith Medhurst who had also reached the semi-finals falling to Pulham.
Pulham was to take a 5-1 victory against Colin Torres in the finals to record the first win in the rankings.

