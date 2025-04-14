RGP faces tough tech challenge
The RGP’s digital forensics unit faces an “insurmountable” workload but is under-resourced despite modern technology feeding into crime “at a speed no one can control”. That was the stark reality described by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, during evidence to the McGrail Inquiry last week. Mr Ullger was being quizzed on why he had...
