“Seven points not enough,” says Bezares

Juanjose Bezares, head coach of Lincoln Red Imps, was adamant immediately after the victory against Sigma that seven points would not be enough to carry Lincoln through to the knockout stage.

The Lincoln head coach, who has now succeeded in taking Lincoln Red Imps further in the competition than any of his predecessors, made it clear that his team would be aiming to win their next match. That fixture comes against one of the toughest opponents they face in the Conference League group stage: Legia Warszawa.

No longer just a dream, Lincoln Red Imps have come within touching distance of the knockout phase, stunning European football by collecting seven points from five matches. Two wins and a draw have pushed the table into uncharted territory, as the so-called “minnows of European football” leave their mark on the competition.

Bezares, however, remained realistic in his expectations. Despite already breaking all club records for a Gibraltar side in European competition, he was unwilling to be drawn into talk of qualification.

“With seven points we are not going to go through, so from today we start thinking that we have to win in Legia. That is how we are thinking,” he said.

The Lincoln head coach highlighted how the club has dismantled expectations and imposed its own identity on the competition. While acknowledging that there have been moments of “luck”, Bezares was quick to point out that Lincoln’s position is not down to a single match, but to the collective effort of his players in securing points from three of their five games.

A feat that some still struggle to fully comprehend becomes clearer when noting that their next opponents, Legia Warszawa, have recorded just one win from five matches, yet remain favourites to defeat Lincoln.

Lincoln’s position in the unseeded group competing for qualification compares favourably with several of their rivals. With seven points, Lincoln sit 24th in the table, one point ahead of KuPS Kuopio and Zrinjski. The latter have won two matches, while KuPS have won one and drawn three. A draw for either side in Thursday’s next round of fixtures would see Lincoln drop below them and be eliminated on goal difference.

Other teams capable of leapfrogging Lincoln include Breidablik, who have five points. A win for the Icelandic side would take them to eight points, sending Lincoln into the elimination places if the Gibraltar champions were to lose or even draw against Legia.

Out of contention, with no chance of qualifying, are clubs such as Dynamo Kyiv, Häcken, Slovan Bratislava and Aberdeen. Importantly for Lincoln, Legia Warszawa are also out of contention, having won just one of their five matches.

For Gibraltar football, it is also noteworthy that Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers sit near the foot of the table just above SK Rapid, having collected only one point each from five matches. Qualification for Lincoln would represent a major boost for Gibraltar football, with the club coefficient in UEFA rankings rising sharply and potentially opening the door for four Gibraltar clubs in European competition within two years.

Lincoln’s progress, earned on merit and now just one match away from the knockout stages, is still viewed by many as a remarkable occurrence. Some have dismissed the club’s stated belief—held since the summer—that qualification was possible.

“Some people might think we are mad, but this Lincoln already has seven points in the Conference League,” said Bezares.

“Seven points is not enough to take us through, so we have to think that we must win,” he added, stressing that while his side respects their opponents at all times, what was once seen as just a “dream” is now within reach.

“We have something—passion, pride, belief in ourselves—that is taking us to new heights,” he said immediately after the win against Sigma.

Lincoln also received a boost off the pitch after their domestic match against Lions Gibraltar was rescheduled, following agreement between the Gibraltar FA and Lions, to allow the squad additional preparation time for their decisive UEFA Conference League fixture.

Seen locally as a crucial moment for Gibraltar football, with the potential to send a club into the knockout stages of European competition, the rescheduling provided unexpected respite for players who have faced a demanding schedule.

Having played twice a week for the past month, and continuously since late June across international, European and domestic commitments, concerns had begun to emerge over fatigue. Traditionally, Gibraltar clubs ease towards the festive period with European campaigns long concluded—something completely reversed this season.

The rearranged fixture also spared Lincoln players the physical toll of playing just three days after their Conference League victory, in what was a weekend marked by gale-force winds and heavy rain.

With fourteen of the twenty-seven teams in the Conference League group phase still fighting for the top 24 places, much remains undecided. While Bezares maintains that seven points will not be enough, a draw could yet be sufficient for Lincoln Red Imps to reach the knockout stage—provided results elsewhere fall in their favour.