Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Stella Bosano holds body art workshop in Fine Arts Gallery

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
26th January 2026

Local artist, Stella Bosano, created a striking body art design during a workshop at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The artist won last year’s GBC make up programme Face Off and held the workshop as part of the No Cuesta d’Enero events organised by the Fine Arts Association.

Her brightly coloured work took her two and a half hours to do it with her starting at 5.30pm and she completed her piece at 8pm.

Inspired by an array of colours, she originally sketched her idea out in her iPad. From there, she worked on the different shapes and blending the colours in to get the final image that she recreated.

She now will continue to study for her A-levels before, hopefully in September, going off to the London College of Fashion for a degree in Make Up for Movies.

