Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

An application has been submitted to redevelop Tovey Cottage in the Upper Rock into the “Tovey Cottage Observatory,” a modern conservation, education, and tourism hub designed by Garcia and Cox Architects for the Government of Gibraltar and Wingways Ltd.

The proposed project includes replacing deteriorated structures, improving safety and accessibility, and introducing features such as an immersive cinema, interactive research hub, observation deck with augmented reality binoculars, education-focused nature trails, and a birds of prey area showcasing the work of the GONHS Raptor Unit.

“The philosophy and ethos of both our client and practice is founded on the belief that the architecture for this project should respond to place, people, and experience, enhancing its setting while respecting the layers of history and the natural environment that define it,” said a planning statement prepared by Garcia and Cox Architects and filed with the application.

“In developing the proposal for Tovey Cottage, we have approached the project with a deep sense of responsibility and care, recognising the site’s historical significance, environmental value, and contribution to local character.”

In producing the design, the architects aimed to create a development that preserves the essence of Tovey Cottage while allowing it to evolve to meet contemporary needs in a sustainable manner.

They sought to minimise environmental impact through orientation, material selection, and the retention and/or enhancement of natural features wherever possible.

The site also aims to add to the various tourist attractions available in the Upper Rock.

“The scheme celebrates the outstanding conservation work currently undertaken within the existing, outdated, and unfit Tovey Cottage facilities by the GONHS Raptor Unit, and seeks to elevate this legacy through a modern, worthy design that upholds the same values of care, stewardship, and excellence,” said the planning statement.

“Further stressing the importance of passion and legacy that this project seeks to foster, is demonstrated by the private investment being made by the dedicated client and team.”

“Their commitment aims to inject new life into the site through the creation of the "Tovey Cottage Observatory".

The statement noted that the existing structure has deteriorated and the project aims to create a facility that is “safe, functional, and inspiring hub for conservation, education, and public engagement”, with the design prioritising safety, durability, and sustainability, replacing the asbestos roof and outdated internal elements.

Externally, the plans are to improve signage, secure access to the site, have cohesive landscaping by using native planting, shaded terraces, and consistent balustrades.

“Overall, the renewed Tovey Cottage will restore a fully functional base for conservation work, provide an engaging environment for visitors and schools, and stand as a flagship model of sustainable conservation design that reconnects people with nature at the heart of Gibraltar’s Nature Reserve,” said the statement.

The new facility will feature such elements as the Board Walk, Birds of Prey Area, Amphitheatre, Nature Trails, Immersive Cinema and Research Hub, Observation Deck.

All of which according to the planning statement, “have been carefully positioned and designed to create a seamless, engaging experience, balancing education, recreation, and connection to the natural environment.”

The planning statement noted that the Board Walk will form a key element in the transformation of the entrance to Tovey Cottage Observatory from Queen’s Road.

This redesigned pathway will feature sustainably crafted wooden information boards, which will introduce key species, habitats, and conservation themes.

“Strategically placed along the landscaped ramp, the displays will encourage visitors to move at a gentle and reflective pace, creating a calm, immersive introduction to the site. The Board Walk will not only improve the visual and experiential quality of the entrance but also set the tone for a meaningful and educational visit to the Tovey Cottage Observatory,” said the planning statement.

The Birds of Prey Area will give visitors an opportunity to meet the ‘Observatory’s Avian Ambassadors’ and learn about their journeys. Some of these birds will have stories of survival, rescue, recovery, and resilience all thanks to the work of the GOHNS Raptor Unit.

“Through carefully designed viewing zones and interpretive displays, visitors will gain insight into the challenges these birds have faced and the ongoing conservation efforts that make their rehabilitation possible. The space will celebrate the Unit’s dedication to rescuing, treating, and releasing raptors back into the wild, offering an inspiring experience that highlights both the fragility and strength of Gibraltar’s wildlife and the critical importance of conservation in allowing these birds to recover and thrive in their natural habitats,” said the planning statement.

The Amphitheatre will be located at the southern end of site and through the use of the existing walls and natural topography it will be used as a gathering space. This area will have sustainable timber seating and a small stage area. From here it is planned that the staff of the GOHNS Raptor Unit will share the stories of the birds, their journeys, their recovery and renewal within the observatory.

“Here, visitors will have the opportunity to listen, learn, and connect with the powerful narratives of survival, trust, and second chances that define the work of the Unit. This open-air space will invite audiences to witness these magnificent birds up close, deepening understanding and appreciation for their resilience and the ongoing conservation efforts that allow them to soar once again,” said the planning statement.

The nature trails and interactive boards will be located at the wooded hillside at the rear of the site that connects the main site with the Observation Deck and café/shop. The trails will feature educational and interactive boards.

“Aimed especially at curious young visitors, the route will include hands-on activities such as matching feathers, identifying tracks, and recognising bird calls, turning the walk into a playful learning experience. These interpretive nature trails will combine recreation, education, and conservation awareness, allowing families and school groups to engage directly with the natural environment while reinforcing the Observatory’s mission to inspire a deeper connection with Gibraltar’s wildlife,” said the planning statement.

The Immersive Cinema and Interactive Research Hub aims to offer visitors a high-tech, fully engaging exploration of Gibraltar’s wildlife and conservation efforts, themed around wildlife conservation and the raptor quest.

There will be two interconnected spaces that will feature floor-to-ceiling interactive screens showcasing videography that aims to bring Gibraltar’s natural world to life.

“The Research Hub will continue the journey after the cinema, with a Wall Narrative and central touchscreen table allowing visitors to interact with content in unprecedented ways, alongside a dedicated Instagram moment feature wall,” said the statement.

There will be four looping video experiences. One, the UV Vision scene reveals the world through a raptor’s eyes. Another, the Migration Swarm depicts hyper-real raptor migration over Gibraltar. The Eyes in the Sky simulates the sensation of flight. And the fourth a Raptor point of view to provide fully immersive, cliffside and nesting views.

“Together, these spaces combine education, entertainment, and emotional engagement, giving visitors a deep and memorable connection to Gibraltar’s raptors and the ongoing work of the GOHNS Raptor Unit,” said the planning statement.

The new Observation Deck, on the roof of the building, will allow for visitors to see seasonal bird migrations and have unobstructed panoramic views of Gibraltar and the surrounding areas.

It will have augmented reality binoculars that will overlay real-time information such as species names, migration routes, and seasonal facts directly onto the view.

“This space will offer moments of respite and contemplation, enabling guests to take in the scenery while discovering the incredible journeys of avian travellers. The combination of natural observation and immersive AR technology will bring the skies to life, providing a unique, educational, and memorable experience for visitors of all ages,” said the statement.

The proposed new facilities will be screened by trees planted in purpose-built planters to preserve the natural character of the site.

The facilities will include a purpose-built Incubator Room that will allow visitors to observe ongoing conservation work.

There will also be staff offices, a Conference Room suitable for meetings, talks, and nature-inspired events for both staff and visitors, and a café/shop.

Work was carried out to access the site ahead of the design process, in doing so the statement noted that it was found that Tovey Cottage is currently in a state of disrepair and operational failure, unfit for public engagement or continued conservation activity.

It cited that the combination of structural failure, electrical hazards, and aesthetic deterioration presented “a compelling case for a comprehensive redevelopment or reconstruction”.

The planning statement also noted that a presentation and tour was offered to members of the Development and Planning Commission, of which Claire Montado from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Janet Howitt from the Environmental Safety Group and Dr Keith Bensusan from GONHS attended. It was noted that DPC member, the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, was unable to attend, but has been kept fully informed of the project’s progress.

In a closing statement it is noted that “The "Tovey Cottage Observatory" represents a unique opportunity to enhance Gibraltar’s natural and cultural heritage through architecture that is both environmentally responsible and socially enriching.”

“Rooted in a deep respect for the site’s setting within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, the project has been carefully designed to integrate harmoniously with the landscape, while delivering meaningful educational, ecological, and community benefits.”

“By creating a nature-focused hub for residents, conservationists, and visitors alike, the Observatory will foster a deeper connection to Gibraltar’s wildlife, particularly its birdlife and promote awareness of the ongoing conservation efforts that protect these fragile habitats.”

The application has yet to be debated by the members of the Development and Planning Commission.