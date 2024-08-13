Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Aug, 2024

Two murals with one message for artist Geraldine Martinez

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
13th August 2024

Local artist Geraldine Martinez has created two murals in Gibraltar and Tarifa, with the same message raising awareness of the environment. Ms Martinez has spent her summer painting murals on the walls of a luxury beach resort in Tarifa, and then in a Gibraltar based project at Eurocity Passage. The latest piece is a new...

Continue Reading

