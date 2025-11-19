UK CBRN team delivers command training to Gibraltar emergency services

A team from the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing National CBRN Centre has completed a five-day CBRN (Operational and Tactical) Command course in Gibraltar aimed at strengthening the ability of the emergency services to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.

The training, facilitated by the Office of Civil Contingencies and delivered at Bleak House last week, brought together 18 delegates from Gibraltar’s emergency services, the military and other responding agencies as part of a long-standing commitment to maintain high levels of readiness for specialist multi-agency responses.

The UK National CBRN Centre acts as the UK’s hub for CBRN preparedness, supporting emergency services in developing the capabilities needed to respond rapidly and effectively to terrorist or other criminal incidents involving the malicious use of CBRN materials or weapons. The Gibraltar course focused on enhancing operational and tactical command and coordination in response to such threats.

The Minister responsible for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, underlined the importance of maintaining that capability, noting there was no current intelligence of an increased CBRN threat to Gibraltar.

Mr Bruzon said: “While there is currently no intelligence indicating an increased threat of terrorist or hostile actors employing CBRN methods against Gibraltar, it remains imperative that we possess the capability and capacity to respond effectively should such a situation arise.”

Acknowledging the partnership with the National CBRN Centre, which dates back to 2018, he highlighted the external support provided to Gibraltar’s emergency planning.

Mr Bruzon added: “We are deeply grateful for National CBRN Centre’s continued support. Since the establishment of this relationship in 2018, their expertise has been instrumental in helping advance our emergency response capabilities.”

The National CBRN Centre’s Head of Learning and Development said the course formed part of Gibraltar’s wider work on emergency preparedness.

The Head of Learning and Development said: ““It has been an honour to have worked with Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and other first responders this past week. While CBRN remains a low-probability threat, global vigilance is essential especially in today’s increasingly volatile security climate. This training demonstrates a small but important part of Gibraltar’s wider determination to safeguard its community through emergency preparedness.”

In his closing address to the course, the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, thanked the UK team for delivering the CBRN Command training in Gibraltar.

Mr Lopez said: “This course represents a significant investment in our ability to protect the community. We are hugely grateful to the team for having deployed to Gibraltar to deliver the CBRN Command course and for their continued efforts in ensuring our responders are best prepared for the most challenging scenarios.”

The Office of Civil Contingencies and the emergency services will continue to work with the National CBRN Centre to further develop CBRN operational capabilities, with the aim of ensuring Gibraltar remains resilient in the face of emerging challenges.