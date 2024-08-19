Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

UK university trains future archaeologists at Gorham’s Cave

Photos by Nathan Barcio

By Nathan Barcio
19th August 2024

The Gorham’s Cave Complex is not only contributing towards key research in the study of Neanderthals but is also facilitating the training of the next generation of archaeologists. Since 2016, over 50 students from Liverpool John Moores University have been visiting the complex during the summer months in a bid to get a hands-on digging...

