UK university trains future archaeologists at Gorham’s Cave
The Gorham’s Cave Complex is not only contributing towards key research in the study of Neanderthals but is also facilitating the training of the next generation of archaeologists. Since 2016, over 50 students from Liverpool John Moores University have been visiting the complex during the summer months in a bid to get a hands-on digging...
