Young man jailed five years and eight months after fatal Line Wall crash
A young man whose dangerous driving caused the death of his cousin in a car crash on Line Wall Road in 2023 was jailed for five years and eight months by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Brandon Camilleri, 21, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He also admitted a second count of...
