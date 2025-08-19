Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Young man jailed five years and eight months after fatal Line Wall crash 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
19th August 2025

A young man whose dangerous driving caused the death of his cousin in a car crash on Line Wall Road in 2023 was jailed for five years and eight months by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.  Brandon Camilleri, 21, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He also admitted a second count of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt hears from industry on proposed tobacco ban

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Local News

As La Bateria ‘shared space’ triggers renewed debate on cycling infrastructure, Balban asks: ‘Do we want a car city, or a people city?’

Sun 17th Aug, 2025

Local News

Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Local News

Man charged with possession of a knife in public place

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s Rendezvous Inconveniences and impatience

12th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
The Cauldron The Homecoming

12th August 2025

Features
Aanika Pai a guitar prodigy at just 12 years old

11th August 2025

Local News
New gaming legislation reflects industry change, keeps focus on quality

11th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025